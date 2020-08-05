B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

B.Riley FBR analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan reiterated a Buy rating on Vishay Precision Group (VPG – Research Report) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.4% and a 40.5% success rate. Sherbetchyan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Park-Ohio Holdings, and The ExOne Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vishay Precision Group with a $34.00 average price target.

Vishay Precision Group’s market cap is currently $358.4M and has a P/E ratio of 20.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.02.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; Weighing and Control Systems; and Corporate and Other. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage. The Force Sensors segment consists of a line of load cells and force measurement transducers that are offered as precision sensors for industrial and commercial use. The Weighing and Control Systems segment produces systems comprised of load cells and instrumentation for weighing and force control and measurement. The Corporate and Other segment refers to unallocated selling, general, and administrative expenses. The firm offers its products through the VPG Foil Resistors, VPG Transducers, BLH Nobel, KELK, and VPG Onboard Weighing. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.