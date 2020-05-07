B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on TiVo (TIVO)

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on TiVo (TIVO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -19.5% and a 23.9% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TiVo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a one-year high of $9.06 and a one-year low of $4.16. Currently, TiVo has an average volume of 1.35M.

TiVo Corp. provides entertainment technology, software, and services. It operates through two segments: Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment consists licensing patent portfolio to U.S. and international pay television providers, mobile device manufacturers, CE manufacturers and over-the-top video providers. The Product segment covers licensing of company-developed IPG products and services provided for multi-channel video service providers and consumer electronic manufacturers, in-guide advertising revenue, analytics revenue and revenue from licensing Metadata. TiVo was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.