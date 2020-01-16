B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Buy rating on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI – Research Report) on January 13 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.9% and a 38.2% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Select Energy Services, and Ranger Energy Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure with a $15.36 average price target, a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $11.15 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $12.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SOI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites.