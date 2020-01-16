B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Buy rating on Select Energy Services (WTTR – Research Report) on January 13 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.9% and a 38.2% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Ranger Energy Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Select Energy Services with a $11.03 average price target.

Based on Select Energy Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $5.38 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.5 million.

Select Energy Services Inc. engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services.