B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on RealReal (REAL)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson reiterated a Buy rating on RealReal (REAL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.97, close to its 52-week low of $12.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.3% and a 37.8% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RealReal is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.17, representing a 46.9% upside. In a report issued on February 19, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on RealReal’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $21.37 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $14.11 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of REAL in relation to earlier this year.

The RealReal, Inc. is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry, and watches, and home and art. The firm sells pieces from designers such as Cartier, Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Rolex, Tiffany & Co., and Valentino. The company was founded by Julie Wainwright and Marcy Carmack in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.