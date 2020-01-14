B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on MTBC (MTBC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Marc Wiesenberger reiterated a Buy rating on MTBC (MTBC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.75.

Wiesenberger has an average return of 9.9% when recommending MTBC.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is ranked #485 out of 5792 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MTBC with a $7.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.50 and a one-year low of $3.25. Currently, MTBC has an average volume of 47.48K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTBC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MTBC, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company, which engages in the provision of web-based solutions and business services to healthcare providers. It operates through the Healthcare Information Technology (IT) and Practice Management segments. The Healthcare IT segment includes revenue cycle management and other services.