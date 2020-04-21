B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Mesa Air Group (MESA – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.04, close to its 52-week low of $2.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #6269 out of 6484 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Mesa Air Group with a $4.50 average price target.

Based on Mesa Air Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $184 million and net profit of $10.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $178 million and had a net profit of $19.08 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MESA in relation to earlier this year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.