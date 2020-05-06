May 6, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Great Ajax (AJX)

By Ryan Adsit

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Buy rating on Great Ajax (AJXResearch Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -17.1% and a 39.5% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Great Ajax with a $11.17 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Great Ajax’s market cap is currently $194.8M and has a P/E ratio of 5.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.53.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019