B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Great Ajax (AJX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Buy rating on Great Ajax (AJX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -17.1% and a 39.5% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Great Ajax with a $11.17 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Great Ajax’s market cap is currently $194.8M and has a P/E ratio of 5.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.53.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.