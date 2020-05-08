B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on GCI Liberty (GLIBA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zachary Silver maintained a Buy rating on GCI Liberty (GLIBA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.7% and a 32.9% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Entercom Communications, and Nexstar Media Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GCI Liberty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $81.75.

The company has a one-year high of $79.06 and a one-year low of $26.52. Currently, GCI Liberty has an average volume of 702.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GLIBA in relation to earlier this year.

GCI Liberty, Inc. engages in the operation of communications businesses. It operates through the GCI Holdings; and Corporate and Other segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska. The Corporate and Other segment consists of those assets or businesses which do not qualify as a separate reportable segment. The company was founded by Bridget L. Baker and Ronald A. Duncan in 1979 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.