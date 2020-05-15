B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Gaia (GAIA)

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Gaia (GAIA – Research Report), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -21.6% and a 19.6% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gaia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Gaia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.51 million and GAAP net loss of $3.58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.47 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.73 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GAIA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gaia, Inc. operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing, and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.