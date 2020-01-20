B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Cohu (COHU)

In a report issued on January 16, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Cohu (COHU – Research Report), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.15, close to its 52-week high of $25.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 62.6% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cohu is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.20, representing an 8.8% upside. In a report issued on January 13, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Based on Cohu’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.47 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $56.75 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COHU in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Steven Bilodeau, a Director at COHU sold 5,000 shares for a total of $100,000.

Cohu, Inc. engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.