B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

In a report released today, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Clipper Realty (CLPR – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 59.8% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Bluerock Residential Growth.

Clipper Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Based on Clipper Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.89 million and GAAP net loss of $326K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.45 million and had a GAAP net loss of $467K.

Clipper Realty, Inc. is a real estate company, which engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning multifamily residential and commercial properties. It includes Tribera House, Flatbush gardens, Aspen property, Livingston Street, and Columbia Heights. The company was founded by Sam Levinson and David Bistricer on July 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.