February 12, 2020

B.Riley FBR Keeps Their Buy Rating on Cedar Realty (CDR)

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Cedar Realty (CDRResearch Report), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 72.7% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cedar Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

The company has a one-year high of $3.70 and a one-year low of $2.19. Currently, Cedar Realty has an average volume of 309.9K.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties.

