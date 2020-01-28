B.Riley FBR Keeps a Hold Rating on WesBanco (WSBC)

In a report released yesterday, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on WesBanco (WSBC – Research Report), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 53.4% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for WesBanco.

WesBanco’s market cap is currently $2.4B and has a P/E ratio of 11.55. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.91.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WSBC in relation to earlier this year.

WesBanco, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers financial services including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking and insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust & Investment Services.