B.Riley FBR Keeps a Hold Rating on Golar LNG Partners (GMLP)

In a report released today, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Golar LNG Partners (GMLP – Research Report), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.3% and a 44.4% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Orbital Energy Group.

Golar LNG Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Golar LNG Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $69.82 million and GAAP net loss of $33.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $69.91 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Golar LNG Partners LP engages in the logistics solutions. Its activities include owning, trading, and operation of floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) and liquefied natural gas ( LNG) marine transportation. The company was founded on September 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.