B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on Liberty Media Liberty Formula One (FWONK)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zachary Silver maintained a Buy rating on Liberty Media Liberty Formula One (FWONK – Research Report) today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.4% and a 31.3% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Entercom Communications, Nexstar Media Group, and Sinclair Broadcast.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liberty Media Liberty Formula One is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.00.

Based on Liberty Media Liberty Formula One’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $523 million and GAAP net loss of $127 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $481 million and had a GAAP net loss of $184 million.

