B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on Intevac (IVAC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis reiterated a Buy rating on Intevac (IVAC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 57.0% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intevac is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00, implying a 26.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Intevac’s market cap is currently $160.3M and has a P/E ratio of 26.72. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.80.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IVAC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Thomas Rohrs, a Director at IVAC bought 10,000 shares for a total of $44,900.

Intevac, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture, and marketing of thin-film processing systems; and digital sensors, cameras, and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments.