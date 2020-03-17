March 17, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on HC2 Holdings (HCHC)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Sarkis Sherbetchyan from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on HC2 Holdings (HCHCResearch Report), with a price target of $8.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.25, close to its 52-week low of $1.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan is ranked #5669 out of 6126 analysts.

HC2 Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.30.

The company has a one-year high of $4.33 and a one-year low of $1.90. Currently, HC2 Holdings has an average volume of 423.6K.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the acquisition and investment activities. It operates through following business segments: Construction, Marine Services, Insurance, Energy, Telecommunications, Life Sciences, and Other. The Construction segment is a structural steel fabricator and erector in the United States.

