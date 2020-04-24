B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on Coeur Mining (CDE)

B.Riley FBR analyst Adam Graf maintained a Buy rating on Coeur Mining (CDE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 38.7% success rate. Graf covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coeur Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.63, a 27.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.29 and a one-year low of $1.99. Currently, Coeur Mining has an average volume of 6.55M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CDE in relation to earlier this year.

Coeur Mining, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Mexico, Bolivia, Argentina and Australia. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo complex, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.