B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on Chatham Lodging (CLDT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Buy rating on Chatham Lodging (CLDT – Research Report) on June 5 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.0% and a 47.4% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Chatham Lodging has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.33.

The company has a one-year high of $19.81 and a one-year low of $3.44. Currently, Chatham Lodging has an average volume of 639.2K.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.