B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on AXT (AXTI)

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on AXT (AXTI – Research Report), with a price target of $5.90. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 66.8% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AXT with a $7.45 average price target, representing a 58.8% upside. In a report released today, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.99 and a one-year low of $1.85. Currently, AXT has an average volume of 354.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AXTI in relation to earlier this year.

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.