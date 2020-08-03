B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

In a report released today, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN – Research Report), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -17.9% and a 31.1% success rate. Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

Aspen Aerogels has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.67, representing a 44.3% upside. In a report issued on July 30, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on Aspen Aerogels’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.42 million and GAAP net loss of $3.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.91 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6 million.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. It operates through Unites States and International geographical segments. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.