B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on Anixa Biosciences (ANIX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva maintained a Buy rating on Anixa Biosciences (ANIX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.73.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 41.3% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Anixa Biosciences with a $8.00 average price target.

Based on Anixa Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.09 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ANIX in relation to earlier this year.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities.