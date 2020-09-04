B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX – Research Report), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 44.8% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Akari Therapeutics with a $5.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.79 and a one-year low of $0.87. Currently, Akari Therapeutics has an average volume of 370.4K.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.