B.Riley FBR Initiates a Hold Rating on Horizon Technology (HRZN)

Horizon Technology (HRZN – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a $12.00 price target from B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 90.6% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and Saratoga Investment.

Horizon Technology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $11.80.

Based on Horizon Technology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $5.21 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $3.22 million.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. is a finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.