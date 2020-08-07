B.Riley FBR Believes Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Christopher Souther from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Plug Power (PLUG – Research Report), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.73, close to its 52-week high of $11.48.

Souther has an average return of 41.7% when recommending Plug Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Plug Power with a $11.82 average price target, which is a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.48 and a one-year low of $1.88. Currently, Plug Power has an average volume of 21.72M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 83 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PLUG in relation to earlier this year.

Plug Power, Inc. provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses. The company was founded by George C. McNamee and Larry G. Garberding on June 27, 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.