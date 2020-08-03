B.Riley FBR Believes PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Kara Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on PFSweb (PFSW – Research Report), with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.93, close to its 52-week high of $8.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 50.7% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as WW International, Spark Networks, and Medifast.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PFSweb is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.17.

Based on PFSweb’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $76.7 million and GAAP net loss of $231K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.15 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.16 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PFSW in relation to earlier this year.

PFSweb, Inc. engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services, and PFS Operations. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment offers services to support and improve the digital shopping experience of shopping online, such as strategic commerce consulting, strategy, design, and digital marketing services and technology services. The PFS Operations segment covers services to support and improve the physical experience, such as order management, order fulfillment, customer care, and payment services. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.