September 10, 2020

B.Riley FBR Believes Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) Still Has Room to Grow

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Gaia (GAIAResearch Report), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.51, close to its 52-week high of $12.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.0% and a 36.4% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gaia with a $15.75 average price target, which is a 43.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.79 and a one-year low of $4.70. Currently, Gaia has an average volume of 79.25K.

Gaia, Inc. operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing, and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

