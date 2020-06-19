B.Riley FBR Believes American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on American Software (AMSWA – Research Report), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.06, close to its 52-week high of $21.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 45.4% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, ChannelAdvisor, and Liveperson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Software with a $22.00 average price target.

Based on American Software’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.6 million and net profit of $3.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27 million and had a net profit of $2.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AMSWA in relation to earlier this year. Last month, James B. Miller, a Director at AMSWA bought 3,000 shares for a total of $27,930.

American Software, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions. The IT Consulting segment provides software enhancements, documentation, updates, customer education, consulting, systems integration services, maintenance, and support services. The Other segment involves the purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company was founded by James C. Edenfield in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.