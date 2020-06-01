Aytu BioScience (AYTU) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Aytu BioScience (AYTU – Research Report) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 39.0% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Miragen Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aytu BioScience is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.75.

The company has a one-year high of $2.99 and a one-year low of $0.34. Currently, Aytu BioScience has an average volume of 26.12M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AYTU in relation to earlier this year.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Natesto, Tuzistram, ZolpiMist and MiOXSYS. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.