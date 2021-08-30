Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) Gets a Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

In a report issued on August 17, Andrew Semple from Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Ayr Wellness (AYRWF – Research Report), with a price target of C$75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 63.3% and a 51.4% success rate. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis, and Verano Holdings.

Ayr Wellness has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.17, which is a 123.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 9, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $43.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.50 and a one-year low of $20.00. Currently, Ayr Wellness has an average volume of 103K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AYRWF in relation to earlier this year.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.