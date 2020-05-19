May 19, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

AYR Strategies (AYRSF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

By Austin Angelo

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on AYR Strategies (AYRSFResearch Report) today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 55.4% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, and Homology Medicines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AYR Strategies with a $24.22 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.70 and a one-year low of $3.44. Currently, AYR Strategies has an average volume of 31.28K.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.

