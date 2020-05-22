AYR Strategies (AYRSF) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on AYR Strategies (AYRSF – Research Report), with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 64.7% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AYR Strategies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.01.

Based on AYR Strategies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $32.28 million and GAAP net loss of $17.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $224.4K and had a GAAP net loss of $43.26 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AYRSF in relation to earlier this year.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.