AYR Strategies (AYRSF) Gets a Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Semple from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on AYR Strategies (AYRSF – Research Report), with a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 64.3% success rate. Semple covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Fire & Flower Holdings, and Trulieve Cannabis.

AYR Strategies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.28.

Based on AYR Strategies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.55 million and net profit of $1.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $226.2K and had a GAAP net loss of $136 million.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.