Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Receives a Buy from William Blair

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 50.7% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Praxis Precision Medicines, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axsome Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $135.33, representing a 142.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $90.00 and a one-year low of $50.05. Currently, Axsome Therapeutics has an average volume of 389.2K.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-02 and AXS-06 which are developing for multiple indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.