Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Michael Matson reiterated a Buy rating on Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX – Research Report) on March 5 and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 54.4% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axonics Modulation Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.50, representing a 29.7% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $43.37 and a one-year low of $18.08. Currently, Axonics Modulation Technologies has an average volume of 703.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AXNX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions. The firm focuses on the treatment of patients with overactive bladder (OAB), fecal incontinence (FI), and urinary retention (UR).