Axis Capital (AXS) Gets a Hold Rating from JMP Securities

In a report issued on July 28, Matthew Carletti from JMP Securities maintained a Hold rating on Axis Capital (AXS – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Carletti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 68.7% success rate. Carletti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Heritage Insurance Holdings, Selective Insurance Group, and Kinsale Capital Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axis Capital is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $54.00, representing a 1.1% upside. In a report issued on August 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Based on Axis Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion and net profit of $235 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.18 billion and had a net profit of $120 million.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products. The Reinsurance segment provides non-life treaty reinsurance to insurance companies. The company was founded on December 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.