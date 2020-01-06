AXA Equitable Holdings (EQH) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo upgraded AXA Equitable Holdings (EQH – Research Report) to Buy. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.37, close to its 52-week high of $25.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 66.9% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

AXA Equitable Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AXA Equitable Holdings’ market cap is currently $11.92B and has a P/E ratio of 12.05. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.80.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EQH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. operates as a financial services company. The company provides solutions for Americans to set & meet the retirement goals and protect & transfer the wealth across generations. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Group Retirement, and Protection Solutions.