Avino Silver & Gold (ASM) Gets a Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

In a report issued on June 1, Matthew O’Keefe from Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a Buy rating on Avino Silver & Gold (NYSE MKT: ASM), with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.67.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Avino Silver & Gold with a $1.20 average price target, which is a 78.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $1.00 price target.

O’Keefe has an average return of 30.5% when recommending Avino Silver & Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Keefe is ranked #3633 out of 6704 analysts.

Based on Avino Silver & Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.12 million and GAAP net loss of $232K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.71 million and had a GAAP net loss of $610K.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.