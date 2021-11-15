AVEO Pharma (AVEO) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens maintained a Buy rating on AVEO Pharma (AVEO – Research Report) on October 28 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 58.8% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

AVEO Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.33, a 155.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on AVEO Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.56 million and GAAP net loss of $13.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $749K and had a GAAP net loss of $7.31 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E. Weg on October 19, 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.