Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI – Research Report), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 39.8% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avenue Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00, representing a 40.8% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.47 and a one-year low of $4.14. Currently, Avenue Therapeutics has an average volume of 65.65K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATXI in relation to earlier this year.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. engages in acquiring, licensing, developing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, which is intended for the treatment of moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain. The company was founded on February 9, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.