Avantor (AVTR) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report released today, Jack Meehan from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Avantor (AVTR – Research Report), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Meehan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 56.6% success rate. Meehan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, PRA Health Sciences, and Myriad Genetics.

Avantor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.25, which is an 88.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Based on Avantor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.52 billion and net profit of $70.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.47 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $53.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AVTR in relation to earlier this year.

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.