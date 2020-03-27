Avanos Medical (AVNS) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, David Lewis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Avanos Medical (AVNS – Research Report), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 53.9% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Avanos Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $30.50.

The company has a one-year high of $48.07 and a one-year low of $19.46. Currently, Avanos Medical has an average volume of 416K.

Avanos Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. Its portfolio of innovative product offerings focused on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Its brands include ON-Q, Coolife, Microcuff, MIC-Key, Quilbloc and Home pump. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.