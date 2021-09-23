Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Ami Fadia assigned a Buy rating to Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.19.

Fadia has an average return of 0.2% when recommending Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is ranked #5823 out of 7667 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avadel Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $479.9M and has a P/E ratio of -8.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.53.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. It offers Bloxiverz, Vazculep, and Akovaz. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.