Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on June 25, Marc Goodman from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 52.7% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avadel Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.67.

The company has a one-year high of $10.33 and a one-year low of $4.83. Currently, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 258.5K.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. It offers Bloxiverz, Vazculep, and Akovaz. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.