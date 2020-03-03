AutoZone (AZO) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on AutoZone (AZO – Research Report), with a price target of $1415.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1049.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 67.2% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Lumber Liquidators, and Urban Outfitters.

AutoZone has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1296.33, which is a 29.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1200.00 price target.

Based on AutoZone’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $350 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $295 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AZO in relation to earlier this year.

AutoZone, Inc. engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry. The company was founded by Joseph R. Hyde, III on July 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.