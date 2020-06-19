AutoWeb (AUTO) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR assigned a Hold rating to AutoWeb (AUTO – Research Report), with a price target of $1.15. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 45.9% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Digital Turbine, and Brightcove.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AutoWeb is a Hold with an average price target of $1.15.

The company has a one-year high of $3.94 and a one-year low of $0.50. Currently, AutoWeb has an average volume of 230.9K.

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.