Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Automatic Data Processing (ADP – Research Report), with a price target of $154.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 69.1% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Grand Canyon Education, Strategic Education, and Republic Services.

Automatic Data Processing has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $153.43, a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $159.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Automatic Data Processing’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.67 billion and net profit of $652 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.49 billion and had a net profit of $558 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms. The Professional Employer Organization Services segment offers small and mid-sized businesses a human resources outsourcing solution through a co-employment mode. The Other segment comprises of non-recurring gains and losses; miscellaneous processing services; the elimination of intercompany transactions; and interest expense. The company was founded by Henry Taub in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.