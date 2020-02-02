Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

In a report issued on January 29, Kevin Mcveigh from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Automatic Data Processing (ADP – Research Report), with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $171.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcveigh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 63.5% success rate. Mcveigh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, ARAMARK Holdings, and Robert Half.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Automatic Data Processing is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $188.60, which is an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $212.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $179.89 and a one-year low of $141.39. Currently, Automatic Data Processing has an average volume of 1.76M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ADP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other.