June 15, 2020

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

By Austin Angelo

After William Blair and Mizuho Securities gave Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 51.0% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Autolus Therapeutics with a $20.25 average price target, a 50.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Autolus Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $338K and GAAP net loss of $29.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.96 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.18 million.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

